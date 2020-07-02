Advertisement

One sent to hospital following Versailles collision

One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A person has been sent to the hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries after a crash on Versailles Road.

Authorities say the driver of a Kia Soul headed outbound was making a left turn from Versailles road onto Mason Headley when an inbound truck collided with the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia was badly injured and taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

As of 4:22 p.m., authorities tell WKYT that reconstruction units will likely be investigating the scene for another 30 minutes.

WKYT is continuing to follow this story and will update it as additional details come into the station.

