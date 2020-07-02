Advertisement

Police: Man arrested in connection to July 2019 homicide

David Lee Sayre was arrested in connection to a July 2019 homicide in Lexington.
David Lee Sayre was arrested in connection to a July 2019 homicide in Lexington.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened almost a year ago.

Police say David Lee Sayre was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 42-year-old Earl Parvin.

Parvin was found with a gunshot wound on Ballpark Drive in July of 2019.

Lexington Police have also charged Sayre with two counts of robbery in connection to robberies of a tobacco shop on June 25 and a gas station on June 26.

