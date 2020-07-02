Advertisement

Pool testing: What is it, and are Ky. businesses using it?

By Olivia Russell
Jul. 2, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While people are focused on staying healthy at work, many businesses are focused on how they can ensure their employees are healthy.

Some businesses may require employees to get tested frequently.

The Kentucky Castle is trying a different method to reduce the amount of tests.

Pool testing is breaking up people into groups. Everyone will get swabbed, but the swabs from one group will go into a vial to get tested as one.

Estimates show most groups will come back negative, and if one comes back positive you have a smaller group of people who get tested individually.

Cutting down the amount of vials tested also cuts down on the cost and could be a way for businesses to save money.

The FDA and Dr. Anthony Fauci have even encouraged this method of testing as states reopen and move toward larger mass gatherings.

But doctors are also reminding everyone to self-monitor for symptoms by taking the following steps: taking regular temperature checks, and getting tested if you think you’ve been exposed.

Doctors say people in healthcare should be getting tested more frequently than other industries.

