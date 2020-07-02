Advertisement

President, CEO of Keeneland announces retirement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bill Thomason, the president and CEO of Keeneland, is retiring at the end of this year.

Thomason made the announcement Thursday.

He’s been with Keeneland Association for a decade.

Shannon Arvin will succeed Thomason. She will be the first female president ever to serve. She’s served as corporate counsel to Keeneland since 2008 and as secretary and advisory member of Keeneland’s board of directors since 2015.

She will serve as president-elect beginning September 1

She’ll officially transition to president and CEO January 1.

