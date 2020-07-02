Advertisement

Protests and the pocketbook: How Black Lives Matter is impacting businesses

Photo Credit: WKYT
Photo Credit: WKYT(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Protests and the pocketbook.

The Black Lives Matter movement has had an impact on the business world.

University of Kentucky’s Meike Eilert is an assistant professor of marketing.

She says companies like Ben and Jerry’s have been proactive when it comes to recognizing racial biases in our country. But Eilert says there are some businesses that reacted to the movement like the makers of Uncle Ben’s Rice and Aunt Jemima.

Those companies are taking a step back and doing some self-reflection on the messages they are putting out.

Change can be difficult in those situations because the image on the box is the brand.

“And just, consumers right now, they care. We see this right now. We want to see changes in the market place and so we pay specific attention to what companies are doing,” Eilert said.

Eilert says she hopes companies also change their diversity from within and if companies are not sincere in their efforts they may disappear from the market place.

