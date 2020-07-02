Restaurant owners reluctant to re-open dining rooms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Many restaurants across the Bluegrass have started to re-open, and they are planning for big business this coming holiday weekend. They likely will be catering to smaller crowds.

Mamadou Savane owns Sav’s on East Main Street in Lexington. He’s now serving meals in his parking lot.

“I’m very thankful that I have that option because if it was my old place on Limestone, I think I would be closed,” notes Sav. “We opened December 8th, and in March everything changed. I’m not sure when if ever we’re gonna go back to how it used to be before.”

Sav is working around a new normal for restaurants in a COVID-19 world. He pulled back his hours open, he scaled down his menu, and he let nine of his 12 employees go.

“I’m down 50% or more because I used to be open lunch and dinner and then when this pandemic hit I was still doing lunch and dinner and two weeks into that I just realized lunch is getting very slow. Most people are working at home. You can fix yourself a sandwich and just eat and keep working,” says Sav. “I’m not completely comfortable to let people in, so thanks God I have these possibilities.”

Half a mile down Main Street sits another restaurant also cautious about re-opening. Ranada’s, now known as Old Vine Bistro, celebrated its two-year anniversary at the peak of the pandemic.

“I don’t know if celebration would have been the word I would have picked during the pandemic, but yes, that was two years ago that we opened up,” quips owner Larry Dean. Dean’s staff size before COVID was between 32 and 35 employees. He’s now down to 13. His revenue has taken a hit, too.

“Overall we’re probably down 60 to 65%. Somewhere in that range,” he notes.

As bad as a 40% loss in revenue may be, it wasn’t bad enough to re-open the restaurant in May.

“A lot of our staff have children. It was done for the staff. We weren’t sure whether it was gonna be safe or not to do it at the time, so we wanted to give it more time to see how it played out and let our staff decide what they want to do as far as safety and health issues because there are a lot of children involved in this on our staff.”

Dean decided to make some major renovations during the shutdown. He put in new floors, new paint, a new patio, and gave the restaurant a new name.

“I have never seen anything like this, and I don’t think anyone in my lifetime has either. This is completely different. Made you have to reconsider everything you did and try to find new ways to do business,” says Dean.

Restaurants that did re-open back in May can now serve up to 50% of their indoor capacity. Sav says even that percentage isn’t enough for him to profit from in-house dining.

