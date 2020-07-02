Advertisement

Restaurant owners reluctant to re-open dining rooms

They're finding new ways to bring back old customers.
Restaurants are finding new ways to cater to old customers.
Restaurants are finding new ways to cater to old customers.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Many restaurants across the Bluegrass have started to re-open, and they are planning for big business this coming holiday weekend. They likely will be catering to smaller crowds.

Mamadou Savane owns Sav’s on East Main Street in Lexington. He’s now serving meals in his parking lot.

“I’m very thankful that I have that option because if it was my old place on Limestone, I think I would be closed,” notes Sav. “We opened December 8th, and in March everything changed. I’m not sure when if ever we’re gonna go back to how it used to be before.”

Sav is working around a new normal for restaurants in a COVID-19 world. He pulled back his hours open, he scaled down his menu, and he let nine of his 12 employees go.

“I’m down 50% or more because I used to be open lunch and dinner and then when this pandemic hit I was still doing lunch and dinner and two weeks into that I just realized lunch is getting very slow. Most people are working at home. You can fix yourself a sandwich and just eat and keep working,” says Sav. “I’m not completely comfortable to let people in, so thanks God I have these possibilities.”

Half a mile down Main Street sits another restaurant also cautious about re-opening. Ranada’s, now known as Old Vine Bistro, celebrated its two-year anniversary at the peak of the pandemic.

“I don’t know if celebration would have been the word I would have picked during the pandemic, but yes, that was two years ago that we opened up,” quips owner Larry Dean. Dean’s staff size before COVID was between 32 and 35 employees. He’s now down to 13. His revenue has taken a hit, too.

“Overall we’re probably down 60 to 65%. Somewhere in that range,” he notes.

As bad as a 40% loss in revenue may be, it wasn’t bad enough to re-open the restaurant in May.

“A lot of our staff have children. It was done for the staff. We weren’t sure whether it was gonna be safe or not to do it at the time, so we wanted to give it more time to see how it played out and let our staff decide what they want to do as far as safety and health issues because there are a lot of children involved in this on our staff.”

Dean decided to make some major renovations during the shutdown. He put in new floors, new paint, a new patio, and gave the restaurant a new name.

“I have never seen anything like this, and I don’t think anyone in my lifetime has either. This is completely different. Made you have to reconsider everything you did and try to find new ways to do business,” says Dean.

Restaurants that did re-open back in May can now serve up to 50% of their indoor capacity. Sav says even that percentage isn’t enough for him to profit from in-house dining.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam steals the show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will remain on the hotter side these next few days. Throw in the extra humidity and we have a very steamy period in the world of weather.

News

Shots fired into Lexington home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Shots were fired into a home on Millbank Road in Lexington.

News

Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District.

Latest News

Regional

Jury trial set for Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of DUI

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State Representative Derek Lewis previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

News

Kentucky education commissioner candidates’ names released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Department of Education says a new commissioner is expected to be chosen in mid- to late July.

News

Kings Island unveils revamped park experience

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kings Island will finally open its gates starting Thursday following a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Local standouts return to action in Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
A pair of former Scott County High School stars are playing for Team Gold.

News

Leaders from each level of government are encouraging face masks in public

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Leaders from all levels of government and both sides of the political aisle are encouraging the use of face masks in public.

News

The Breakdown with Dr. John Stewart: Reopening the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort

Updated: 11 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM