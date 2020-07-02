Richmond shooting off ‘huge’ fireworks display at Reba Lake

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - For July 4, 2020, firework watchers can ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ from the comfort of their vehicles, or even from home.

A recent release from the city says that families can watch the show from any lot at Lake Reba Park. A patriotic soundtrack will synchronize with the fireworks display and can be heard on WCYO 100.7 starting at 10 p.m.

A live feed of the fireworks will also be available for computer or mobile devices on WCYO’s Facebook page.

City organizers are asking patrons to socially distance around the park. A map will be posted on the Lake Reba Park Facebook page to guide watchers to parking lot locations.

The playground and basketball courts will remain closed. In addition, the parking lot near these areas will not be open on July 4th.

Adventure Falls will be open throughout the day, reservations can be made online at parks.richmond.ky.u

