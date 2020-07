LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police were looking for the person who fired shots into a home early Thursday morning.

Lexington police said they were called to Millbank Road around 4:15 for a report of shots being fired.

Officers arrived and found damage to a home.

One woman was inside the home at the time of the shooting. She was not injured.

