Specialized ambulance serves Kentucky children

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Children’s Hospital has a new vehicle to efficiently transport Kentucky’s children.

The new neo-natal and pediatric ambulance is the only one of its kind in the state.

It can transport two patients at the same time.

The ambulance functions as a mobile ICU.

Walmart and Dairy Queen purchased the vehicle. They say this is a big way to serve Kentucky’s communities.

“We find that almost everyone is touched by CMN and impacted by it, so this is a great way with this mobile medical transport unit to serve our communities and be out in the community. So, it’s a visible vehicle that our customers and associates can see,” says Don Wallis, Marketing Manager at Walmart.

The ambulance is staffed by two specially trained registered nurses.

