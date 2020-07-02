Specialized ambulance serves Kentucky children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Children’s Hospital has a new vehicle to efficiently transport Kentucky’s children.

The new neo-natal and pediatric ambulance is the only one of its kind in the state.

It can transport two patients at the same time.

The ambulance functions as a mobile ICU.

Walmart and Dairy Queen purchased the vehicle. They say this is a big way to serve Kentucky’s communities.

“We find that almost everyone is touched by CMN and impacted by it, so this is a great way with this mobile medical transport unit to serve our communities and be out in the community. So, it’s a visible vehicle that our customers and associates can see,” says Don Wallis, Marketing Manager at Walmart.

The ambulance is staffed by two specially trained registered nurses.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.