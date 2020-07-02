Advertisement

LIVE: Fort Hood provides update on status of Guillen investigation

By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers are providing an update on the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen during a news conference scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH LIVE

Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.

Early Wednesday a soldier described as a suspect in an Army CID investigation committed suicide as Killeen police officers approached him.

Authorities arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier in connection with the investigation, but did not identify her.

They have provided no information about how either may be linked to Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoted Miller in a report Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

Meanwhile the Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges Guillen was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney, are demanding answers from post officials about what happened to Guillen.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable, and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking for that Big Boom? Where you can see the sky light up this July 4

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sparkles, bright lights, and big booms are coming to deliver all of us some relief, even for a day, on July 4.

News

Ky. businesses forced to adapt to cutback in Fourth of July festivities

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Small towns like Midway attract big crowds on the Fourth of July, but that won’t happen this year, so how are businesses adapting?

News

WATCH President, CEO of Keeneland announces retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bill Thomason, the president and CEO of Keeneland, is retiring at the end of this year.

Sports

President, CEO of Keeneland announces retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Bill Thomason, the president and CEO of Keeneland, is retiring at the end of this year.

News

Ky. Chamber of Commerce program takes aim at addiction, incarceration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is launching a statewide initiative to address both prison reform and the state’s ongoing drug epidemic.

Latest News

News

Pool testing: What is it, and are Ky. businesses using it?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
While people are focused on staying healthy at work, many businesses are focused on how they can ensure their employees are healthy.

News

Health Dept: Many Lexington cases coming from vacation ‘hot spots’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
It’s a record they no one wanted to break. The Fayette County Health Department says July 1 had Lexington’s highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases among the public, that’s excluding the outbreak at the Federal Medical Center.

News

Richmond shooting off ‘huge’ fireworks display at Reba Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
For July 4, 2020, firework watchers can ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ from the comfort of their vehicles, or even from home.

News

Kentucky ends June with historically high unemployment claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Despite businesses reopening, thousands of Kentuckians are still filing for unemployment.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Death investigation underway at Levi Jackson Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Police say at this point, they do not suspect foul play in the case. The investigation is ongoing.