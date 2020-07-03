38 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,637. The county also reported one additional death Friday morning, which brings the death toll from the virus to 30.

This comes after Thursday’s update, which showed the highest one-day increase with 46 new cases. That excludes the previous outbreak at the Federal Medical Center.

We’re told about a fourth of those cases reported Thursday were from long-term care facilities. Health officials say they are also seeing cases from people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

Officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Friday morning, are 16,079 cases and 581 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.