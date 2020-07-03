Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy for the Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As crazy as it sounds, we’ve made it to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. As expected, our temps are running on the seasonally toasty side of the thermometer, but there’s an increasing shot of some storms cutting into the numbers. That’s especially true late in the weekend through next week.

Highs out there today will be range from the middle 80s to lower 90s, depending on where you live. We will keep those numbers going through the holiday weekend.

However, the setup continues to find the hottest temps going up and around us as much lower heights show up from our region into the deep south.

That’s essentially another upper level low spinning and that will try to throw a storm or two at us on the fourth, with better chances showing up from the fifth through seventh.

