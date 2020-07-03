Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy for the Fourth of July

(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As crazy as it sounds, we’ve made it to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. As expected, our temps are running on the seasonally toasty side of the thermometer, but there’s an increasing shot of some storms cutting into the numbers. That’s especially true late in the weekend through next week.

Highs out there today will be range from the middle 80s to lower 90s, depending on where you live. We will keep those numbers going through the holiday weekend.

However, the setup continues to find the hottest temps going up and around us as much lower heights show up from our region into the deep south.

That’s essentially another upper level low spinning and that will try to throw a storm or two at us on the fourth, with better chances showing up from the fifth through seventh.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Lexington

More bear sightings in Lexington area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There were more bear sightings in the Lexington area Friday morning.

News

Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

Crime

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London Police arrested a Lexington man in connection to the murder of a man discovered in the city's Levi Jackson Park.

Latest News

News

How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.

News

Kitten found dead after being abandoned after hours at animal shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.

News

WATCH One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lexington police confirm one person was killed in a serious crash on Leestown Road.

News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates Fourth of July with massive American flag

Updated: 5 hours ago
Eight volunteers were needed to drape the flag over the SkyBridge.

News

More than 100 COVID-19 cases tied to Lincoln County nursing home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection with Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.

Lexington

38 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.