Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

All but 10 U.S. states are showing an increase of confirmed cases over the last 14 days, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A combined 25,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in four U.S. states are fueling a surge as the country heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend. Arizona, California, Florida and Texas reported the figures Thursday.

The U.S. as a whole recorded more than 50,000 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Nebraska and South Dakota were the only states outside the Northeast with a decrease in cases. But those states are also recording higher positive test rates. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

