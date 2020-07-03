Advertisement

Cost to move Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol: $225K

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Moving a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky Capitol to Davis’ birthplace in western Kentucky is costing the state $225,000.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the state Finance and Administration Cabinet recorded the no-bid contract with America Industrial Contractors on June 12, the day the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 to remove the statue. The statue was out of the Capitol the next day.

Cabinet spokeswoman Jill Midkiff says it was not practical to bid the contract because of the work’s specialized nature and limited number of companies that could do the work.

The 5-ton statue had stood in the Capitol Rotunda since 1936.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lexington Herald-Leader.)

Latest News

News

One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person was killed in a crash in Lexington.

News

Jean Castex named as new French prime minister

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some sizzle for the holiday weekend

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Most of us will see temperatures top out around 90 degrees over the next few days.

Latest News

Lexington

Investigation underway after overnight Lexington shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Regional

One dead in Pulaski County shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2 in the Sloan’s Valley area of the county.

State

Gov. Beshear updates Kentuckians on changes to driver’s license, motor vehicle documentation renewals and expiration

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance officers were closed due to COVID-19.

National

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. as a whole recorded more than 50,000 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

News

Veteran encourages others to be a part of the Fourth of July celebration instead of fearing the fireworks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A local veteran who used to dread the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July holiday because of fireworks has changed his outlook, and he is hoping to encourage other veterans to do the same.

National

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.