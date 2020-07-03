Advertisement

Firework vendors see more business as more stay home

The stand is her three teen’s college fund and took a leap of faith when wondering if COVID-19 would halt people showing up.(WKYT News Staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) --

Veronica Covington wasn't sure how her firework stand would do coming out of a pandemic.

Covington manages the Capital City stand on U.S. 25 in Scott County. The stand is her three teen’s college fund and took a leap of faith when wondering if COVID-19 would halt people showing up.

"Really we thought it go either way," said Covington. "We really thought business could be really low because some families could be struggling as far as their income level during this time. We also thought sales could go through the roof because people are wanting to celebrate with their families while being at home. We have had really good sales this year and are really happy."

She says this has been one of her busiest years yet. While speaking with shoppers, she says many would rather stay home and hold their own celebrations. Meanwhile, many communities have either cancelled or made significant changes to the viewing of community firework shows.

"For Some people there is not a lot of options for fireworks this year as for large firework shows so they are choosing the smaller ones," said Covington. "We do have a lot of repeat customers but we are also seeing a lot of new customers."

With a new sense of busy, she says inventory has been tough to keep up with and is receiving deliveries often.  Her stand plans to remain open on July 4 in hopes of even more business.

