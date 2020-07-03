Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

State

Gov. Beshear updates Kentuckians on changes to driver’s license, motor vehicle documentation renewals and expiration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance officers were closed due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

National

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. as a whole recorded more than 50,000 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Latest News

News

Veteran encourages others to be a part of the Fourth of July celebration instead of fearing the fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
A local veteran who used to dread the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July holiday because of fireworks has changed his outlook, and he is hoping to encourage other veterans to do the same.

National

21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

Updated: 6 hours ago
Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

90 years later, Prohibition officially ending in Mississippi

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition.

Sports

Brian Lane Basketball Camp has different feel in era of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Since 1975, over 55,000 campers have improved their skills at this camp.