Advertisement

How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.
There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend around Independence Day is a popular travel weekend, but how will it be different during a pandemic?

There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.

We spoke to people heading to Ohio, Indiana, Florida.

Many tell us July Fourth is a time to gather with family and they won’t this let this pandemic stopped that tradition. People tell us they’re planning to see loved ones they haven’t seen in a while.

Like Charlotte Martin and her husband who are heading to Ohio for a big family reunion. She says family members will be socially distanced and might even wear masks.

“If we’re the inside and at a close distance, yes. But outside, it’s mostly outside,  no, probably not,” Martin said. “Some will and it’s up to them. It’s all kind of a personal thing and we’re respecting each other.”

We have seen quite a few people wearing masks.

One man told me he was going to be diligent about washing his hands and using hand sanitizer while on the road. The main thing is that people say they’re concerned about COVID 19 and they’re taking it seriously, but they’re not letting it keep them from seeing family.

Travel experts say we’re seeing some of the lowest gas prices we’ve seen for a summer.

A spokesperson with AAA in Lexington says 97 percent of people will travel by car this summer. In the past, there have been more people traveling by air or taking cruises.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

Crime

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London Police arrested a Lexington man in connection to the murder of a man discovered in the city's Levi Jackson Park.

News

Kitten found dead after being abandoned after hours at animal shelter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.

News

WATCH One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington police confirm one person was killed in a serious crash on Leestown Road.

Latest News

News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates Fourth of July with massive American flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight volunteers were needed to drape the flag over the SkyBridge.

News

More than 100 COVID-19 cases tied to Lincoln County nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection with Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.

Lexington

38 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened on Leestown Road near Kroger.