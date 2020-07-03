How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend around Independence Day is a popular travel weekend, but how will it be different during a pandemic?

There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.

Quite a few people out traveling this July 4th weekend. We talked to some here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown. They tell us it’s important to see family even during a pandemic. More on how they’re planning to stay safe at noon. pic.twitter.com/jYArwQhsss — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 3, 2020

We spoke to people heading to Ohio, Indiana, Florida.

Many tell us July Fourth is a time to gather with family and they won’t this let this pandemic stopped that tradition. People tell us they’re planning to see loved ones they haven’t seen in a while.

Like Charlotte Martin and her husband who are heading to Ohio for a big family reunion. She says family members will be socially distanced and might even wear masks.

“If we’re the inside and at a close distance, yes. But outside, it’s mostly outside, no, probably not,” Martin said. “Some will and it’s up to them. It’s all kind of a personal thing and we’re respecting each other.”

We have seen quite a few people wearing masks.

One man told me he was going to be diligent about washing his hands and using hand sanitizer while on the road. The main thing is that people say they’re concerned about COVID 19 and they’re taking it seriously, but they’re not letting it keep them from seeing family.

Travel experts say we’re seeing some of the lowest gas prices we’ve seen for a summer.

A spokesperson with AAA in Lexington says 97 percent of people will travel by car this summer. In the past, there have been more people traveling by air or taking cruises.

