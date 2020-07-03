Advertisement

Investigation underway after overnight Lexington shooting

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday, July 3.
The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday, July 3.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was shot overnight in Lexington.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday, July 3. The Lexington Police Department was first called to Centre Parkway for a report of shots fired. They found the victim nearby on Canonero Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

