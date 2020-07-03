Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some sizzle for the holiday weekend

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will see temperatures top out around 90 degrees over the next few days.

The pure sizzle of Summer will be with us for the foreseeable future. Daytime highs will run around and like pass the 90-degree mark during this streak. These numbers aren't anything that we can't handle or anything that we haven't had to deal with before. It just isn't anything that we like to deal with daily. 

Showers & thunderstorms will not be back until this weekend. Even at that point, I don't think it is a significant chance. The best shot of it running widespread will not be here until next week.

This will be a solid stretch of temperatures around 90. It will continue through next week. Again, nothing unusual about a period like this.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

