Kentucky Newsmakers 7/5: State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky League of Cities CEO J.D. Chaney

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities J.D. Chaney.

Dr. Stack weighs in on how the commonwealth is handling the coronavirus pandemic right now. He also talks about the decisions he and Governor Andy Beshear have made to protect Kentuckians, the likelihood of having sporting events without a vaccine, and he emphasizes the importance of wearing masks.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

The pandemic has been a challenging time for communities across the commonwealth. J.D. is the CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities. He discusses the challenges city governments face, including whether or not they should pass ordinances to mandate wearing masks. Chaney also looks ahead to what’s next, including a push in the legislature for a bill to allow cities to collect local restaurant taxes.

