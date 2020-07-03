Advertisement

Kitten found dead after being abandoned after hours at animal shelter

A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.
A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the kitten was abandoned at the shelter after hours and it crawled into the kennel of one of the large dogs.

The shelter says it’s not safe for the animals and it’s illegal to drop off a pet after hours.

They say people should always call the shelter or animal control to make arrangements for intakes.

