Advertisement

Ky. reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths on Friday

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,376.

According to the governor, there were also four new deaths. The state now stands at 585 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

More than 4,700 people have recovered, and that number is estimated to be higher.

Also, more than 430,000 people have been tested.

Governor Beshear says Kentucky remains in a plateau.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

“This Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to keep in mind how committed Kentuckians have been to combatting COVID-19, which spreads easily and quickly between people. Kentuckians’ selflessness was demonstrated over Passover/Easter weekend and again over Memorial Day weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “This weekend, we have another opportunity to show care and consideration for our fellow Kentuckians, especially those at higher risk for severe illness and even death. Let’s be the best Kentuckians that we are capable of being. Let’s all commit to doing our part to ensure a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend for all.”

Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, says if you plan on going to a park, river, lake or attending a gathering, maintain a safe social distance between you and others outside your household. He also reminds everyone to practice good hand hygiene.

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky and America are at war with the coronavirus.

“This week, the United States posted a single-day high of over 50,000 new positive cases,” the Governor said. “States across the country are seeing dangerous surges, including Arizona – a state one and a half times larger than us – which saw 88 people die on Tuesday alone. And today, we learned 300 children in Texas daycares have contracted the virus. Everyone must take this virus seriously and follow safety precautions in order for us to continue reopening.”

The governor says his next press briefing will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m., not Tuesday, July 7 as was previously planned.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man scooters across America, raising money for charity

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
A road trip from coast to coast is an experience many Americans put on their bucket list, but one man is choosing to do this a little differently. He's riding a segway 4,000 miles.

Entertainment

Willie Nelson’s July Fourth picnic is virtual in virus era

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual.

News

Firework vendors see more business as more stay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stand is her three teen’s college fund and took a leap of faith when wondering if COVID-19 would halt people showing up.

Lexington

Workers prep for Lexington fireworks show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Workers with Zambelli Fireworks are prepping for Saturday night’s big show in downtown Lexington.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy for the Fourth of July

Updated: 4 hours ago
Temps will be around 90, but could a storm crash the party?

Regional

Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Lexington

More bear sightings in Lexington area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There were more bear sightings in the Lexington area Friday morning.

News

Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

Crime

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London Police arrested a Lexington man in connection to the murder of a man discovered in the city's Levi Jackson Park.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.