Ky. reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,376.

According to the governor, there were also four new deaths. The state now stands at 585 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

More than 4,700 people have recovered, and that number is estimated to be higher.

Also, more than 430,000 people have been tested.

Governor Beshear says Kentucky remains in a plateau.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

“This Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to keep in mind how committed Kentuckians have been to combatting COVID-19, which spreads easily and quickly between people. Kentuckians’ selflessness was demonstrated over Passover/Easter weekend and again over Memorial Day weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “This weekend, we have another opportunity to show care and consideration for our fellow Kentuckians, especially those at higher risk for severe illness and even death. Let’s be the best Kentuckians that we are capable of being. Let’s all commit to doing our part to ensure a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend for all.”

Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, says if you plan on going to a park, river, lake or attending a gathering, maintain a safe social distance between you and others outside your household. He also reminds everyone to practice good hand hygiene.

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky and America are at war with the coronavirus.

“This week, the United States posted a single-day high of over 50,000 new positive cases,” the Governor said. “States across the country are seeing dangerous surges, including Arizona – a state one and a half times larger than us – which saw 88 people die on Tuesday alone. And today, we learned 300 children in Texas daycares have contracted the virus. Everyone must take this virus seriously and follow safety precautions in order for us to continue reopening.”

The governor says his next press briefing will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m., not Tuesday, July 7 as was previously planned.

