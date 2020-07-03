More bear sightings in Lexington area
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were more bear sightings in the Lexington area Friday morning.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says a bear was spotted in a rural area of Fayette County around 7 a.m.
You’ll remember we first showed you this video earlier this week:
That’s when the bear was spotted on UK’s campus.
Fish and Wildlife says a bear can travel up to ten miles a day.
