More bear sightings in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were more bear sightings in the Lexington area Friday morning.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says a bear was spotted in a rural area of Fayette County around 7 a.m.

You’ll remember we first showed you this video earlier this week:

That’s when the bear was spotted on UK’s campus.

Fish and Wildlife says a bear can travel up to ten miles a day.

