More than 100 COVID-19 cases tied to Lincoln County nursing home

ore than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection with Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection with Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.

According to the health department Friday morning, there have been 74 residents with positive test results, plus 34 employees. Health officials say five residents are currently hospitalized, but none are in ICU.

They say all five of Lincoln County’s coronavirus-related deaths were residents at the facility.

When we reported on this story back in June, the facility had 40 cases at the time and the staff was working to test every resident for COVID-19.

COVID UPDATE 7/3

Posted by Lincoln County Ky EMA on Friday, July 3, 2020

