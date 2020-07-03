Advertisement

One dead in Pulaski County shooting

(WCJB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Pulaski County.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2 in the Sloan’s Valley area of the county.

According to police, Bobby Ray Ross shot and killed Estle Ridner of Burnside. Danny Ridner also had gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Lexington.

Ross faces several charges including murder and attempted murder.

