Advertisement

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

(Photo: Laurel County Detention Center)
(Photo: Laurel County Detention Center)(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department says they were called out to the city’s Levi Jackson park Wednesday after hearing reports of a dead body near the park’s amphitheater.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old James L. Mays of Lexington.

An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort ruled the death a homicide.

On Thursday, London Police connected 42-year-old Edward D. Brewer, also from Lexington, to the murder.

Brewer was arrested and charged with Mays’ murder, he is currently being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.

News

Kitten found dead after being abandoned after hours at animal shelter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.

News

WATCH One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington police confirm one person was killed in a serious crash on Leestown Road.

Latest News

News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates Fourth of July with massive American flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight volunteers were needed to drape the flag over the SkyBridge.

News

More than 100 COVID-19 cases tied to Lincoln County nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection with Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.

Lexington

38 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened on Leestown Road near Kroger.