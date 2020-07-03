Second wave of virus closures wallops California restaurants

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California restaurants are paying a heavy price during the coronavirus pandemic as indoor dining has been shut down for the second time across much of the state.

An order this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom has left dining rooms dark in virtually every large county.

It puzzled and frustrated restaurant owners who were following safety guidelines.

The chef and owner of the acclaimed Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles had just reopened Wednesday when the order to close indoor dining came down. He says there’s “not a consultant you can hire to fix this.”

The California Restaurant Association says the industry is in “chaos.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)