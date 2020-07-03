Advertisement

Second wave of virus closures wallops California restaurants

The chef and owner of the acclaimed Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles had just reopened Wednesday when the order to close indoor dining came down.
The chef and owner of the acclaimed Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles had just reopened Wednesday when the order to close indoor dining came down.(AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California restaurants are paying a heavy price during the coronavirus pandemic as indoor dining has been shut down for the second time across much of the state.

An order this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom has left dining rooms dark in virtually every large county.

It puzzled and frustrated restaurant owners who were following safety guidelines.

The chef and owner of the acclaimed Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles had just reopened Wednesday when the order to close indoor dining came down. He says there’s “not a consultant you can hire to fix this.”

The California Restaurant Association says the industry is in “chaos.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

Sports

31 MLB players, seven staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams.

National

`Huge bummer': July Fourth will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. is heading into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control.

Coronavirus

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

Sports

Jimmie Johnson first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400.

Sports

Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
He picked Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

Latest News

National

Religious leaders to invoke Frederick Douglass on July 4th

Updated: 1 hour ago
The religious leaders are scheduled this weekend to frame sermons around “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” on the 168th anniversary of that speech by Douglass.

National

Woman charged in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier transferred

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman who’s accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier was transferred Friday from Bell County to McLennan County to face federal charges.

National

Singers Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly file for divorce

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Representatives for both singers confirmed the news Friday to The Associated Press.

National

Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Before Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide last year, his defense against charges he sexually abused girls hinged on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement that his lawyers said prevented him from being charged with further crimes.

News

Man scooters across America, raising money for charity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
A road trip from coast to coast is an experience many Americans put on their bucket list, but one man is choosing to do this a little differently. He's riding a segway 4,000 miles.