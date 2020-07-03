Driver accused of leaving scene of fatal Lexington crash identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Lexington has been released from the hospital and is now in jail.

Police charged Cornell Thomas, II with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

The crash happened on July 3 on Leestown Road in front of Kroger.

Police say an SUV t-boned a passenger car at the intersection and was pushed down Leestown. That passenger car then caught fire.

A woman inside the car died from her injuries. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Tammy Botkin, 50.

One person was killed in a two-car crash on Leestown Road in Lexington. (WKYT)

Police said Thomas was driving the SUV. He was seen in handcuffs and he was taken away from the scene in an ambulance with a police cruiser following close behind.

Leestown Road, both inbound and outbound, was closed between New Circle Road and Lisle Road for several hours while crews worked the scene.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.