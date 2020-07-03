Top prospect Maker picks Howard over UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Highly touted prospect Makur Maker has verbally committed to Howard University. He picked Howard over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11 center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball.

Upon tweeting his decision Friday, Maker said he hopes to “make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow” like 16-year-old Mikey James. An online oddsmaker also set HBCUs among the favorites to land Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

