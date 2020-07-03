Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

Missing out on some of our favorite traditions has been one of the toughest things about the pandemic.

“We’ve missed all of our usual festivities downtown, our concerts on the green, even our easter egg hunt,” said Mayor Harold Rainwater. “So, we decided we had to go ahead with something.”

Mayor Rainwater says that something for the Wilmore. will be this year’s Fourth of July parade.

“We are practicing safe distancing,” Rainwater said. “We have four parking lots where we’ll be getting ready to go, and the walkers are aware they need to be spaced out, we aren’t throwing out candy this year.”

Another big change is this year’s parade route.

“We’re going to have a longer parade and then we’re also going to wrap Wesley Village at the end and have a little celebration for them from our vehicles,” Rainwater said.

Rainwater says the decision to cancel some of the festivities leading up to this year’s parade was tough.

“But we’re trying to make sure that everyone remains safe and that we’re doing right by our citizens,” Rainwater said.

Wilmore’s Fourth of July parade is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

