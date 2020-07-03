Advertisement

Workers prep for Lexington fireworks show

Workers with Zambelli Fireworks are prepping for Saturday night’s big show in downtown Lexington.
Workers with Zambelli Fireworks are prepping for Saturday night’s big show in downtown Lexington.(WDBJ7)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Workers with Zambelli Fireworks are prepping for Saturday night’s big show in downtown Lexington.

On the RJ Corman property, across from the Lexington Center, workers are loading about 800 shells into tubes. Some of the shells will fly 500 feet in the air which will be a little higher than last year.

We’re told the colors will be brighter and the sounds will be much louder than previous years.

For fireworks companies, COVID-19 has canceled a lot of shows since cities have not allowed large gatherings to watch them.

“This is our first show this year and by now I would have already done 20, 25 shows,” Tom Klusman said. “In terms of dollars? That’s a lot of money, but I know their numbers are down to one-fifth of what they normally do.

We’ll be streaming the fireworks show live:

WKYT Fireworks

July 4th means FIREWORKS!!!! And WKYT understands if you don't want to head downtown this year so let us bring them to you! Watch the Lexington Fireworks on Facebook Live July 4th starting on 10!

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

If you’d like to see Lexington’s show in person, but won’t be able to see it from your home, you can drive to a parking spot and celebrate from your car. City officials say there are lots of places to park downtown.

The Lexington Center Parking lot will also open at 8 p.m. and there will be about 800 parking spots. Parking is free in that lot.

The big show starts Saturday night at 10.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy for the Fourth of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temps will be around 90, but could a storm crash the party?

Regional

Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Lexington

More bear sightings in Lexington area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There were more bear sightings in the Lexington area Friday morning.

News

Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London Police arrested a Lexington man in connection to the murder of a man discovered in the city's Levi Jackson Park.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.

News

Kitten found dead after being abandoned after hours at animal shelter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A kitten was found dead outside the Powell County Animal Shelter Friday morning.

News

WATCH One killed in fiery crash in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lexington police confirm one person was killed in a serious crash on Leestown Road.

News

Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates Fourth of July with massive American flag

Updated: 6 hours ago
Eight volunteers were needed to drape the flag over the SkyBridge.

News

More than 100 COVID-19 cases tied to Lincoln County nursing home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Garrett Wymer
More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in connection with Stanford Care and Rehab Center in Lincoln County.