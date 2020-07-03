Workers prep for Lexington fireworks show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Workers with Zambelli Fireworks are prepping for Saturday night’s big show in downtown Lexington.

On the RJ Corman property, across from the Lexington Center, workers are loading about 800 shells into tubes. Some of the shells will fly 500 feet in the air which will be a little higher than last year.

We’re told the colors will be brighter and the sounds will be much louder than previous years.

For fireworks companies, COVID-19 has canceled a lot of shows since cities have not allowed large gatherings to watch them.

“This is our first show this year and by now I would have already done 20, 25 shows,” Tom Klusman said. “In terms of dollars? That’s a lot of money, but I know their numbers are down to one-fifth of what they normally do.

We’ll be streaming the fireworks show live:

WKYT Fireworks July 4th means FIREWORKS!!!! And WKYT understands if you don't want to head downtown this year so let us bring them to you! Watch the Lexington Fireworks on Facebook Live July 4th starting on 10! Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

If you’d like to see Lexington’s show in person, but won’t be able to see it from your home, you can drive to a parking spot and celebrate from your car. City officials say there are lots of places to park downtown.

The Lexington Center Parking lot will also open at 8 p.m. and there will be about 800 parking spots. Parking is free in that lot.

The big show starts Saturday night at 10.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.