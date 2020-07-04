Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Steamy feel this holiday weekend

A very muggy feel is staying with us
A very muggy feel is staying with us(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Summer sizzle continues through this weekend and into next week with a more active pattern returning to the forecast.

Good morning and happy Fourth of July! We are kicking off this holiday weekend on a steamy note, but the overall weather looks good. Morning temperatures begin in the mid to upper 60s with some patchy fog in a few areas. Any fog should clear out fairly quickly throughout the morning hours. By the afternoon and evening, highs will be back into the upper 80s and 90s. Once you add in high humidity levels to those temperatures, nearly everyone will feel like they’re in the 90s. We will keep mostly dry conditions around, but an isolated storm or two is possible by the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, firework shows look good to go for tonight with a muggy feel staying around and temperatures around the mid to upper 70s.

Moving into Sunday, we have a lot of the same weather. Morning temperatures begin the day in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Then, throughout the day, highs will reach back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some scattered storms chances will make an appearance throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, but some areas will see more dry times throughout the day than others. Those that do see storms will also experience a brief cool down, but otherwise, muggy conditions will be sticking around as well.

We keep daily rain and thunderstorm chances going throughout next week. No one day will be a complete washout, but the storms remain scattered so many will feature dry times, and then through the afternoon and evening hours, some areas will need to watch for storms. Highs throughout next week look to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with some “cooler” temperatures arriving anytime a storm passes. Humid conditions will be staying with us throughout next week as well.

