AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26), Patrick Mahomes (15), and Anthony Sherman (42) stand during the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person familiar with the discussions has told The Associated Press the NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though the league prefers to cut the schedule in half.

The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two.

The union’s board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule, according to two people who were part of that conversation. The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

