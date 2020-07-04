Advertisement

Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath’s fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Booker lost to McGrath by about 15,000 votes in Democratic Senate primary results released Tuesday.

On Thursday, Booker portrayed McConnell as “our common enemy” in the struggle against generational poverty and structural racism. Those issues formed the foundation of his campaign.

McGrath welcomed the overture, saying she looks forward to teaming with Booker.

McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey says a McGrath-Booker alliance might earn praise from “the liberal elite,” but not from the vast majority of Kentuckians.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

