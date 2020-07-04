Advertisement

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.(KSTP via CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: moments ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

News

Investigators looking for missing kayaker at Cave Run Lake

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Rescue crews are at Cave Run Lake for a report of a missing kayaker on the water.

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

Lexington

Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
One woman is dead after a crash on New Circle Road in Lexington Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 4 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

News

Wilmore 4th of July Parade tradition continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The sights and sounds of Independence Day rolled down East Main Street in Wilmore on Saturday.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.

Coronavirus

Trump entices masses with capital event as virus cases rise

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.