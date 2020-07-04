Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals. Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Hudspeth’s resignation Friday. The resignation is effective immediately. Harrison is keeping the rest of the coaching staff. Under Hudspeth, Austin Peay won its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and made its first postseason appearance. The OVC coach of the year says this was a personal decision to spend time with his family and he will return to coaching at the right time.

UNDATED (AP) — Ja Morant has taken advantage of the NBA’s hiatus and added 12 pounds of muscle, and the NBA’s likely rookie of the year knows exactly what he wants when the Grizzlies go to Orlando. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard's goal is helping Memphis speed up its rebuilding process by clinching the franchise's first playoff berth since 2017 and then hopefully making some noise during the postseason.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Vanderbilt football player dismissed from the team and expelled for violating the university’s sexual misconduct policy in October 2018 took part in a Pro Day on campus months later, forcing the university to apologize and adjust its procedures. The Title IX office investigated linebacker Charles Wright and ruled he had violated school policy on sexual misconduct. That led to his immediate dismissal, and he was expelled later that same month. The Tennessean newspaper reported Thursday the linebacker also had access to football facilities for months in proximity of his accuser, a female student equipment manager.