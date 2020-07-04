Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

MURRAY, Ky (AP) — A woman travelling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday. Murray police say the woman looked down to see the snake underneath her and was still in the chair when police arrived. Officer Chris Garland says, "She couldn’t move, and I guess that was from being scared. Come to think of it, I probably would’ve froze too.” Police helped her out of the chair and got the snake on the ground. Garland says they tried to find someone who could take the snake but ended up having to kill it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has hired a Chicago firm to perform a comprehensive review of the city’s police department amid weeks of protests. Fischer says in a statement that he firm Hillard Heintze will perform a “top-to-bottom review" of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Protests have continued for weeks to call for police reform after emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in her home on March 13. The firm will review the training in use of force and bias-free policing, among other things.

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A state lawmaker will face a jury trial in September after unsuccessfully trying this week to have evidence in his drunken driving case thrown out. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that State Rep. Derek Lewis was arrested near his home at 1:55 a.m. on April 16, just a few hours after the 2020 General Assembly adjourned in Frankfort. According to the arrest report, the London Republican's truck was in a ditch with the motor running. The report says Lewis was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelled strongly of alcohol. He also refused a sobriety test. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge denied Lewis' requests to suppress evidence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath's fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker lost to McGrath by about 15,000 votes in Democratic Senate primary results released Tuesday. On Thursday, Booker portrayed McConnell as “our common enemy” in the struggle against generational poverty and structural racism. Those issues formed the foundation of his campaign. McGrath welcomed the overture, saying she looks forward to teaming with Booker. McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey says a McGrath-Booker alliance might earn praise from “the liberal elite," but not from the vast majority of Kentuckians.