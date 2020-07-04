Advertisement

Joey Chestnut sets new world record, eats 75 hot dogs

Chestnut said he’s “always pushing for a record.”
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut celebrates after setting a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men's division of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut celebrates after setting a new world record with 75 hot dogs to win the men's division of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in the same span.

They set new world records for both the men’s and women’s events. Chestnut said he’s “always pushing for a record.” It was Chestnut’s 13th win and Sudo’s seventh. They will each take home $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

