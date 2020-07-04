Advertisement

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle appear at a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure. He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.

Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection. Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

State

Winchester celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks show and social distance guidelines

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The organizers say everyone followed social distancing guidelines that the Clark County Health Department approved.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 38 minutes ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Lexington

Lexington bars open this weekend for the first time since shutdown

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
WKYT’s Shelby Lofton talked to some people who said they were eager to get out of the house and support their favorite spots.

Latest News

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

Sports

Pro tennis returns to Top Seed with Young Kings Scholarship Tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
For the second time in six months, Nicholasville is hosting professional tennis.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/5: State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky League of Cities CEO J.D. Chaney

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities J.D. Chaney.

Sports

31 MLB players, seven staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The positive tests occurred among 19 of the 30 teams.

National

`Huge bummer': July Fourth will test Americans’ discipline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The U.S. is heading into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control.