Large mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Annapolis, Md.

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Capital Gazette reports that artists and volunteers will paint a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor on Saturday.

Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March. She was sleeping when officers executed a no-knock warrant.

Her death sparked protests and calls for the officers involved to be arrested and charged.

Muralist Jeff Huntington said the mural will be painted on a basketball court. The project is in collaboration with the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

