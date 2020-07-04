Lexington bars open this weekend for the first time since shutdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Surging cases of COVID-19 have forced some states to pause or rollback their reopening plans.

In several states, like Tennessee, bars have closed for a second time.

Here in Kentucky, bars are open and ready for the busy holiday weekend.

It wasn’t too crowded in downtown Lexington Friday night. People were seated outside at spaced out at tables.

WKYT’s Shelby Lofton talked to some people who said they were eager to get out of the house and support their favorite spots.

Groups of 50 or fewer can meet now, but most people planned on staying at their table.

Some customers said they think wearing a mask should be a choice, but they didn’t see the effectiveness in a bar setting with drinking.

One man said he doesn’t mind if he contracts COVID-19 from going out.

“I mean honestly, I think we need to do the herd mentality. Everybody needs to get it, get it over with. Kind of like chickenpox,” said Philip Scribano.

Another man says he should be able to relax during his time off and be able to stay healthy at bars.

“I work at UPS,” said Keejan Williamson. “Since COVID-19 started, it just hasn’t affected me. I took my temperature almost every day to make sure I can go to work, but other than that, I haven’t had to stay home, self-quarantine, or nothing I just been at work every day since It started.”

Bar-goers said they think it’s good for businesses to reopen, but it can be done safely by following the guidelines.

