Pro tennis returns to Top Seed with Young Kings Scholarship Tournament

For the second time in six months, Nicholasville is hosting professional tennis.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This weekend at the Top Seed Tennis Club, some of the top women’s tennis players in the world are duking it out in a round-robin tournament.

In Friday’s first match, No. 66 Jessica Pegula beat former Wimbledon runner-up Genie Bouchard 6-2, 7-5.

Cincinnati’s Caty McNally beat fellow American CiCi Bellis 4-6, 7-5, 7-10.

In the final singles match on Friday, Leylah Fernandez beat Marine Partaud 6-4, 6-1.

American Shelby Rogers also got a win on Friday, taking care of former NCAA Champion Jamie Loeb.

Rogers is ranked No. 113 in the world, has six career titles and reached the quarters of the 2016 French Open. She says she enjoys playing in Kentucky because this state kickstarted one of her grand slam appearances.

“I played a challenger here a bunch of years ago,” said Rogers. “Very special memories for me on the UK campus I believe and actually won the event there to get a Wild Card into the U.S. Open. Very special place to me and happy to be back. The weather is amazing and it should be a fun week of tennis. The players that showed up here are in unbelievable shape. They did a good job during quarantine, so there is going to be a lot of competitive tennis this week and I’m just really excited to be a part of it.”

This weekend’s tournament benefits the Young Kings Scholarship program. Top Seed will be hosting matches throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

