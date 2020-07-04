Scott Co. Sheriff looking for two missing teens

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) –

The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m. A Facebook post from the office suggests Pettit and Black may be runaways.

The teens were last seen in a 2017 Silver Ford Escape with the Kentucky license 566-WBD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pettit and Black, or anyone who sees the vehicle in question, is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (502) 863-7855.

