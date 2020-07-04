Advertisement

Scott Co. Sheriff looking for two missing teens

Nikolas Pettit (l,) and Brodi Black (r,) were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m.
Nikolas Pettit (l,) and Brodi Black (r,) were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m.(WKYT/Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) –

The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m. A Facebook post from the office suggests Pettit and Black may be runaways.

The teens were last seen in a 2017 Silver Ford Escape with the Kentucky license 566-WBD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pettit and Black, or anyone who sees the vehicle in question, is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (502) 863-7855.

