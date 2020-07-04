Advertisement

Sister recounts brother’s shooting death in Wolfe County

Megan Slayback (r,) says she was there when her brother, Jarron Slayback (l,) was killed in a shooting in Wolfe County.
Megan Slayback (r,) says she was there when her brother, Jarron Slayback (l,) was killed in a shooting in Wolfe County.(FOX19 Now Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX) - More details are emerging about a deadly Wolfe County shooting.

Two weeks ago, investigators say 31-year-old Jarron Slayback of Cincinnati was killed while on a weekend getaway.

According to police a family friend, Troy Dunkelberger shot Slayback following an argument.

According to FOX19 Now News in Cincinnati, Slayback’s sister, Megan, was there when it happened, and says she’s still trying to cope with what she saw.

“The next thing I know he just lifted the gun and shot him and didn’t stop,” she says. “And then, I’m trying to get back out to my brother, and at that point, I didn’t know where the shooter was.”

Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Dunkelberger was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.
Dunkelberger was taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.(WKYT)

He claims Slayback had threatened to cut him with a knife during the argument.

