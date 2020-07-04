Three-star linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three-star linebacker Martez Thrower has committed to Kentucky.

Inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall was the lead recruiter for Thrower and he becomes the 13th member of the 2021 recruiting class.

Thrower attends Wilcox County High School in Georgia and he chooses the Wildcats over Wisconsin, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.

In a post on his Twitter, Thrower said Sumrall and the Kentucky coaching staff made him a priority during his recruitment.

