Advertisement

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Washington, as White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, look on.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Washington, as White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, look on.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus.

The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8. Lawmakers created the program in March and have modified it twice since, adding money on one occasion and more recently permitting more flexible use of the funding despite some grumbling among GOP conservatives.

About $130 billion of $660 billion approved for the program remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs such as rent, though demand for the Paycheck Protection Program has pretty much dried up in recent weeks.

The Democratic-controlled House voted on Wednesday to approve the extension of the program after the Republican-controlled Senate did the same.

Trump had been expected to sign the measure.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

News

Scott Co. Sheriff looking for two missing teens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

Latest News

News

Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath's fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.

News

Large mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Annapolis, Md.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

News

Sister recounts brother’s shooting death in Wolfe County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More details are emerging about a deadly Wolfe County shooting.

News

Two injured in overnight Lexington shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Steamy feel this holiday weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat and humidity are in full swing for the holiday weekend with some storm chances