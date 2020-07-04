Two injured in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to a scene on Smith Street around 12:30 a.m. That’s between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.

Investigators say a crowd of people had gathered in the area.

When they arrived, officers say they found a woman with gunshot wounds. A second woman showed up at the hospital a few minutes later. Police believe she was also wounded at the scene on Smith Street.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Investigators are asking for help investigating the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lexington Police Department.

