Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One woman is dead after a roll-over crash on New Circle Road in Lexington Friday.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop of New Circle Road at Versailles Friday around 11 a.m..

Lexington Police say an SUV went off the road and rolled over. They say 38-year-old Michelle Beckett was the passenger in the SUV and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Fayette County coroner confirms Beckett was pronounced dead at UK hospital yesterday afternoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

