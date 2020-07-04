Advertisement

Wilmore 4th of July Parade tradition continues

Neighbors say the parade was a welcome diversion after being stuck inside during the COVID-19 breakout.
Neighbors say the parade was a welcome diversion after being stuck inside during the COVID-19 breakout.(WKYT/Chelsea Jones)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) – The sights and sounds of Independence Day rolled down East Main Street in Wilmore on Saturday.

“We’ve been coming here for years, as long as I can remember.”

People sat up and down the sidewalk waving at the characters coming down the street.

“I’m hoping to see a bunch of horses dressed up in July stuff.”

Wilmore’s 4th of July parade is a long held tradition, and people say they are glad they were still able to have it.

“It’s just seeing how excited everyone gets just for this event and just the patriotism,” says Aisley Stuebs. “This is our time that we share with our families because we do this every year but this is one of the most special years.”

The reason this year is so special: COVID-19 has kept most people indoors.

“I think having this parade still going on just allows for people to come back together,” says Stuebs.

Folks say it feels good to be outside enjoying the entertainment.

“I like to get to see the tractors. I enjoyed watching the parade. It was so relaxing.”

She says it’s also important to enjoy each other’s fellowship at times like this.

“That brings a smile to people’s face, I think,” says Jerry Spurlock, who also came out to enjoy the parade. “It does mine. I like smiling. I like to be around people.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.

News

Scott Co. Sheriff looking for two missing teens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

News

Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath's fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

Large mural of Breonna Taylor will be painted in Annapolis, Md.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A mural of a Black woman who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, will be painted in a historically Black neighborhood in Annapolis, Maryland.

Latest News

News

Sister recounts brother’s shooting death in Wolfe County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More details are emerging about a deadly Wolfe County shooting.

News

Two injured in overnight Lexington shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Steamy feel this holiday weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat and humidity are in full swing for the holiday weekend with some storm chances

State

Winchester celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks show and social distance guidelines

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The organizers say everyone followed social distancing guidelines that the Clark County Health Department approved.

Lexington

Lexington bars open this weekend for the first time since shutdown

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
WKYT’s Shelby Lofton talked to some people who said they were eager to get out of the house and support their favorite spots.

Sports

Pro tennis returns to Top Seed with Young Kings Scholarship Tournament

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
For the second time in six months, Nicholasville is hosting professional tennis.