Wilmore 4th of July Parade tradition continues

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) – The sights and sounds of Independence Day rolled down East Main Street in Wilmore on Saturday.

“We’ve been coming here for years, as long as I can remember.”

People sat up and down the sidewalk waving at the characters coming down the street.

“I’m hoping to see a bunch of horses dressed up in July stuff.”

Wilmore’s 4th of July parade is a long held tradition, and people say they are glad they were still able to have it.

“It’s just seeing how excited everyone gets just for this event and just the patriotism,” says Aisley Stuebs. “This is our time that we share with our families because we do this every year but this is one of the most special years.”

The reason this year is so special: COVID-19 has kept most people indoors.

“I think having this parade still going on just allows for people to come back together,” says Stuebs.

Folks say it feels good to be outside enjoying the entertainment.

“I like to get to see the tractors. I enjoyed watching the parade. It was so relaxing.”

She says it’s also important to enjoy each other’s fellowship at times like this.

“That brings a smile to people’s face, I think,” says Jerry Spurlock, who also came out to enjoy the parade. “It does mine. I like smiling. I like to be around people.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.