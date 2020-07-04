Advertisement

Winchester celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks show and social distance guidelines

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester celebrated the Fourth of July a day early with a fireworks show Friday night.

Folks could watch the show in their cars at Lykins Park and had to park 6 feet apart.

Still, some dressed up for the occasion and had fun with the event.

“It’s good to have things that are still there all the time. A lot of things have to change and we have to live in this closed-off society right now but life goes on,” said one person at the show.

The organizers say everyone followed social distancing guidelines that the Clark County Health Department approved.

You can find a list of fireworks shows in Central and Eastern Kentucky here.

